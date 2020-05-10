MIKE PORTNOY Covers "I Wanna Stay Home" By JELLYFISH With His Daughter, ROGER JOSEPH MANNING JR And JASON FALKNER In New Video

"I hope you all tuned in and enjoyed yesterday’s Prog From Home concert from The Prog Report," says drummer Mike Portnoy (Sons Of Apollo, The Winery Dogs, Dream Theater).

"My contribution was absolutely a bucket list collaboration for me as I’ve always wanted to do something with both Roger Joseph Manning Jr and Jason Falkner.

For those of you that don’t know, they were two of the members of Jellyfish... one of my favorite bands ever and IMHO both of their albums (Bellybutton and Spilt Milk) are absolute masterpieces (The latter being in my Top 10 of ALL TIME).

If you’re not already a fan, it’s never too late to discover such amazing music (I’m jealous to be able to experience those album for a first time!) and if you ARE already a fan, these are great times for us fans as Roger has teamed back up with Jellyfish members Eric Dover and Tim Smith with a brand new band and release with The Lickerish Quartet coming out THIS FRIDAY!

The other amazing aspect of this video is getting to sing a duet with my incredibly talented daughter Melody! This is actually the 2nd recorded singing duet between us (but 1st to be released) as we also sang together on the upcoming Morse Portnoy George album Cov3r To Cov3r doing Ringo’s 'It Don’t Come Easy' (video for that also coming soon).

In any case, I hope you enjoy this as much as I did making it!"