MIKE PORTNOY Guests On New CULT STARS FROM MARS Single "Dragonfly Pt. II"; Official Video Available

Drum legend Mike Portnoy (Sons Of Apollo, BPMD, ex-Dream Theater) has checked in with a new update:

"Some of you may remember a few months ago I made a post about how big of a pop / power pop fan I am, citing albums by Jellyfish, Imperial Drag, The Grays, Sloan, Redd Kross, Weezer, Ben Folds, Badfinger, Sweet, etc. as all time favorites. Also on that list was an amazing album by a short lived band from the late '90s / early '00s called Fuzzbubble, who broke up after one incredible album (and one compilation).

Fast forward 20 years: inspired by Roger Joseph Manning Jr., Eric Dover and Tim Smith from Jellyfish reuniting to form The Lickerish Quartet, the Bubble Boyz have also reunited with a new incarnation of the band now called Cult Stars From Mars (named after one of the old Fuzzbubble songs) and I am honored to have been asked to be the special guest drummer on their first brand new song in almost 2 decades: 'Dragonfly Pt II'.

The song is pure classic power pop and the accompanying video is, in the immortal words of Jeff Spicoli, totally awesome! Picture That Thing You Do meets Beastie Boys 'Sabotage' starring Brock Landers and Chest Rockwell). You can now watch the amazing new video below.

Climb aboard the Cult Stars From Mars train and enjoy the ride as they plan on releasing more new songs every month along with podcasts to accompany each new song (follow Podcast From Mars on all socials and stay tuned for an upcoming new podcast with me coming soon).

Make sure to follow Cult Stars From Mars on all social medias for updates on future releases and you can download Dragonfly Pt II now from this location."

Mark DiCarlo - Lead Vocals, Guitars

Jim Bacchi - Guitars, Background Vocals

Jason Camiolo - Keyboards, Background Vocals

Mike Portnoy - Drums

Brett Rothfeld - Bass Guitar