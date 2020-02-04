MIKE PORTNOY - "It Doesn't Matter How Long I've Been Playing, Or Whatever I've Achieved In My Own Career, I'm Still That 13-Year Old Kid Playing Air Drums To KISS Songs"; Video

Zoran Theodorovic of MetalgodZradiO recently caught up with Sons Of Apollo drummer Mike Portnoy (ex-Dream Theater) at Crest Theater in Sacramento, California. Watch the video interview below:

For the second album in a row, fans of Sons Of Apollo - former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N’ Roses), Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force) - showed up in full force to get their hands on the band’s second album, MMXX, its first week out. That support propelled the album straight to the top of Billboard’s “Current Hard Music Albums” chart, where it debuted at #1.

Elsewhere on the Billboard charts:

#3 - Top New Artist Albums

#3 - Current Rock Albums

#7 - Internet Albums

#11 - Top New Artist Albums Consumption

#15 - Billboard Top Albums

#15 - Top Current Albums

#19 - Digital Albums

#19 - Current Digital Albums

Produced by The Del Fuvio Brothers (Portnoy and Sherinian), MMXX is available as a standard CD package, Limited Edition 2 CD package (which includes instrumental mixes and a cappella excerpts), 2 LP + CD package, and on all digital formats. Order here.

MMXX tracklisting:

"Goodbye Divinity"

"Wither To Black"

"Asphyxiation"

"Desolate July"

"King Of Delusion"

"Fall To Ascend"

"Resurrection Day"

"New World Today"

"Desolate July" video:

"Fall To Ascend" video:

"Goodbye Divinity" video:

In touring news, the band’s headlining MMXX World Tour kicked off January 23 in Sacramento, CA, and will take them around the world throughout the new year. They have also recently announced European tour dates for March, as well as South American dates for April. Check them out at any of the following stops:

February

5 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

6 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

7 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn’s Peak

8 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen PAC

28 - Karlsuhe, Germany - Crystal Ballroom

29 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Crystal Ballroom

March

2 - Drammen, Norway - Union Scene

3 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Traedgarn

5 - Kyiv, Ukraine - N.A.U Theatre

7 - Moscow, Russia - RED

8 - St Petersburg, Russia - Aurora

10 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

11 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

13 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

14 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

15 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

17 - Marseille, France - Cepac Silo

18 - Paris, France - Machine du Moulin Rouge

19 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

21 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Prognosis Festival

22 - Show Brno, Czech Republic - Sono

24 - Kosice, Slovakia - Colosseum

25 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

April

18 - São Paulo, Brazil - Tom Brasil

19 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Circo Voador

21 - Santiago, Chile - Blondie

23 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Teatro Flores