MIKE PORTNOY - Master List Of Shows In 2017 With THE NEAL MORSE BAND, METAL ALLEGIANCE And SHATTERED FORTRESS Updated
May 6, 2017, 40 minutes ago
Drum legend Mike Portnoy (The Winery Dogs, The Neal Morse Band, ex-Dream Theater) has updated his master list of show in 2017. Check it out below:
With The Neal Morse Band:
May
6 - Gettysburg PA - RosFest
June
14- Buenos Aires, Argentina - Teatro Vorterix
16 - Santiago, Chile - Teatro Teleton
18 - Sao Paolo, Brazil - Carioca Club
20 - Mexico City, Mexico - El Plaza
With MP's Shattered Fortress:
June
28 - London, England - Koko
30 - Barcelona, Spain - Be Prog My Friend
July
1 - Paris, France - Trianon
2 - Malmo, Sweden - Slagthuset
3 - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxemburg - Kulturfabrick
4 - Milan, Italy - Teatro Della Luna
5 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
6 - Tilburg, Holland - 013
8 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Teatre Club
11 - Moscow, Russia - Yotaspace
12 - St Petersburg, Russia - Aurora
14- Loreley, Germany - Night Of The Prog
With The Neal Morse Band:
August
17- Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Hall
18 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
19 - Detroit, MI - St Andrew's Hall
20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls Theater
22 - New York City, NY - Gramercy Theater
24 - Boston, MA - Wilbur Theater
25 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
26 - Glendale, PA - Keswick Theater
27 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
September
1 - Cross Plains, TN - Morsefest 2017
2 - Cross Plains, TN - Morsefest 2017
With MP's Shattered Fortress:
September
8 - Atlanta, GA - Prog Power USA
10 - Mexico City, Mexico - El Plaza Condesa
24 - New York City, NY - Irving Plaza
With Metal Allegiance:
October 29 through November 2 - Cancun, Mexico - Metal Maya
With MP's Shattered Fortress:
November
16 - Auckland, New Zealand - The Studio
18 - Brisbane, Australia - Tivoli
20 - Perth, Australia - Astor Theater
22 - Adelaide, Australia - The Gov
24 - Sydney, Australia - Metro Theater
25 - Melbourne, Australia - The Croxton