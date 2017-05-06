MIKE PORTNOY - Master List Of Shows In 2017 With THE NEAL MORSE BAND, METAL ALLEGIANCE And SHATTERED FORTRESS Updated

Drum legend Mike Portnoy (The Winery Dogs, The Neal Morse Band, ex-Dream Theater) has updated his master list of show in 2017. Check it out below: 

With The Neal Morse Band:

May
6 - Gettysburg PA - RosFest

June
14- Buenos Aires, Argentina - Teatro Vorterix
16 - Santiago, Chile - Teatro Teleton
18 - Sao Paolo, Brazil - Carioca Club
20 - Mexico City, Mexico - El Plaza

With MP's Shattered Fortress:

June
28 - London, England - Koko
30 - Barcelona, Spain - Be Prog My Friend

July
1 - Paris, France - Trianon
2 - Malmo, Sweden - Slagthuset
3 - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxemburg - Kulturfabrick
4 - Milan, Italy - Teatro Della Luna
5 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
6 - Tilburg, Holland - 013
8 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Teatre Club
11 - Moscow, Russia - Yotaspace
12 - St Petersburg, Russia - Aurora
14- Loreley, Germany - Night Of The Prog

With The Neal Morse Band:

August
17- Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Hall
18 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
19 - Detroit, MI - St Andrew's Hall
20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls Theater
22 - New York City, NY - Gramercy Theater
24 - Boston, MA - Wilbur Theater
25 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
26 - Glendale, PA - Keswick Theater
27 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

September
1 - Cross Plains, TN - Morsefest 2017
2 - Cross Plains, TN - Morsefest 2017

With MP's Shattered Fortress:

September
8 - Atlanta, GA - Prog Power USA
10 - Mexico City, Mexico - El Plaza Condesa
24 - New York City, NY - Irving Plaza

With Metal Allegiance:

October 29 through November 2 - Cancun, Mexico - Metal Maya

With MP's Shattered Fortress:

November
16 - Auckland, New Zealand - The Studio
18 - Brisbane, Australia - Tivoli
20 - Perth, Australia - Astor Theater
22 - Adelaide, Australia - The Gov
24 - Sydney, Australia - Metro Theater
25 - Melbourne, Australia - The Croxton

