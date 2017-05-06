MIKE PORTNOY - Master List Of Shows In 2017 With THE NEAL MORSE BAND, METAL ALLEGIANCE And SHATTERED FORTRESS Updated

Drum legend Mike Portnoy (The Winery Dogs, The Neal Morse Band, ex-Dream Theater) has updated his master list of show in 2017. Check it out below:

With The Neal Morse Band:

May

6 - Gettysburg PA - RosFest

June

14- Buenos Aires, Argentina - Teatro Vorterix

16 - Santiago, Chile - Teatro Teleton

18 - Sao Paolo, Brazil - Carioca Club

20 - Mexico City, Mexico - El Plaza

With MP's Shattered Fortress:

June

28 - London, England - Koko

30 - Barcelona, Spain - Be Prog My Friend

July

1 - Paris, France - Trianon

2 - Malmo, Sweden - Slagthuset

3 - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxemburg - Kulturfabrick

4 - Milan, Italy - Teatro Della Luna

5 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

6 - Tilburg, Holland - 013

8 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Teatre Club

11 - Moscow, Russia - Yotaspace

12 - St Petersburg, Russia - Aurora

14- Loreley, Germany - Night Of The Prog

With The Neal Morse Band:

August

17- Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Hall

18 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

19 - Detroit, MI - St Andrew's Hall

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls Theater

22 - New York City, NY - Gramercy Theater

24 - Boston, MA - Wilbur Theater

25 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

26 - Glendale, PA - Keswick Theater

27 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

September

1 - Cross Plains, TN - Morsefest 2017

2 - Cross Plains, TN - Morsefest 2017

With MP's Shattered Fortress:

September

8 - Atlanta, GA - Prog Power USA

10 - Mexico City, Mexico - El Plaza Condesa

24 - New York City, NY - Irving Plaza

With Metal Allegiance:

October 29 through November 2 - Cancun, Mexico - Metal Maya

With MP's Shattered Fortress:

November

16 - Auckland, New Zealand - The Studio

18 - Brisbane, Australia - Tivoli

20 - Perth, Australia - Astor Theater

22 - Adelaide, Australia - The Gov

24 - Sydney, Australia - Metro Theater

25 - Melbourne, Australia - The Croxton