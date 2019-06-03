MIKE PORTNOY Offers Mid-Year Update: "I’m Currently In Six Different Bands And Couldn’t Be Prouder"

"Coming off the incredible back to back tours with The Winery Dogs and Neal Morse Band, I’ve been thinking about how much gratitude I have for this amazing journey of music I’ve had over the last many years," says drummer Mike Portnoy

"I’m currently in six different bands and couldn’t be prouder of the music I’ve written and performed in each and every one of them... and above all, the absolutely outstanding musicians I get to work with in each of them...

Thank you: Neal Morse, Steve Morse, Dave La Rue, Casey McPherson, Pete Trewavas, Roine Stolt, Randy George, Bill Hubauer, Eric Gillette, Billy Sheehan, Richie Kotzen, Ron Bumblefoot Thal, Derek Sherinian, Jeff Scott Soto, Mark Menghi, David Ellefson and Alex Skolnick for enriching my musical life for the past many years!

(Also to the members of: Twisted Sister, Avenged Sevenfold, Adrenaline Mob, The Shattered Fortress, Bigelf, PSMS, LTE and of course last but certainly not least Dream Theater for all the years we played together as well...)

As crazy as my career has been for the last decade, 2019 looks to be the first year I will actually have some activity with ALL SIX of my current bands...

THE WINERY DOGS:

Myself, Richie & Billy just wrapped up a month-long US Tour after having taken a 3 year hiatus... and we had an absolute blast each and every night! The playing chemistry in this band is off the charts and we are committed to getting back together for a new album and full world tour as soon as we can coordinate our schedules again.

SONS OF APOLLO:

In January myself, Derek & Bumblefoot got together to write and track all of the music for SOA2. We are currently working with Jeff on writing/tracking all of the vocals and then Billy will begin his bass tracks as well... SOA2 is currently pencilled in for a Jan 2020 release with a World Tour to follow.

In the meantime, I have been working on the final touches for the SOA “Live with the Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony” Blu-ray/DVD/CD release that will be coming out in August. An absolutely incredible package that captured one of the most incredible concerts of my career: playing at this beautiful Roman Amphitheater with a Symphony orchestra and choir doing a very special setlist including covers from Queen, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Rainbow, Ozzy, Aerosmith and Van Halen!

NEAL MORSE BAND:

After having toured North America and Europe extensively in the first half of 2019 for the epic double concept album The Great Adventure, we are now putting the finishing touches on the live release of the Great AdvenTOUR filmed in Brno, Czech Republic. We will also do one final performance of TGA (along with Choir, strings and horns) at this year’s Morsefest in Nashville this coming August.

FLYING COLORS:

After our surprise appearance during my solo set on this year’s Cruise To The Edge, the long awaited 3rd album from FC (entitled “Third Degree”) is finally coming out this September! Many years in the making, we cannot wait to finally unleash this latest master work... and we are able to manage to play some very select shows in the US and Europe between Aug and Dec... (and an official appearance on Cruise To The Edge 2020) please travel to come see us as these are the ONLY shows we are able to schedule at this time! But I can’t wait to play again with this absolutely magical band!

TRANSATLANTIC:

After a surprise appearance during my solo set on CTTE that included myself, Neal, Roine & Ted Leonard (just missing Pete who wasn’t available), could the TA mothership be ready to fly again?? It’s been 5 years since Kaleidoscope... hmmmm

METAL ALLEGIANCE:

For all my fellow metal heads, there’s my metal outlet MA... we’ve already played some incredible shows in 2019 kicking off with our annual Anaheim appearance in January w myself, David Ellefson (Megadeth), Alex Skolnick (Testament), Mark Menghi, Phil Demmel (Machine Head), Andreas Kisser (Sepultura), Mark Osegueda (Death Angel), Bobby Blitz (Overkill), John Bush (Anthrax), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy) & Trevor Strnad (Black Dalia Murder)... and 4 west coast shows in April that also included Chuck Billy (Testament), Troy Sanders (Mastodon), the guys from Exodus, Flotsam & Jetsam, Sacred Reich, Max Cavalera & Nita Strauss...

Thank you everybody for allowing me to have this amazing career and continuing to support my musical journey...."