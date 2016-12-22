MIKE PORTNOY's SHATTERED FORTRESS Confirms Mexico City Show For September 2017

Drum legend Mike Portnoy (The Winery Dogs, The Neal Morse Band, ex-Dream Theater) has checked in with the following announcement:

"Hola Amigos! I am so excited to be bringing my Shattered Fortress show to Mexico! The Shattered Fortress is myself and an all-star prog lineup performing Dream Theater's 12 Step Suite live in it's entirety for the first time. This is not a new band or project for me, it is an exclusive event that will be making several select live appearances in select markets throughout the world in 2017, and ESP Prog Night is one of the selected shows!

The setlist at the show will be comprised of the 12 Step Suite and select other Dream Theater songs that I've written the lyrics to. Keep in mind, I have no plans (or interest) in revisiting DT material in any of my other bands. This is not an ongoing project or career move, this is merely a unique event that I am doing in select markets in 2017 to share with fans around the world...so catch it while you can!!

I am also excited to announce that my special guests at this show will be one of the greatest prog bands of today: Haken. As well as one of the greatest prog bands of tomorrow: Next To None.

This is going to be an amazing evening of music!"

Confirmed Shattered Fortress shows so far:

February

7 - 11 - Cruise To The Edge

June

30th - Barcelona, Spain - Be Prog My Friend

July

14 - Loreley, Germany - Night Of The Prog

September

8 - Atlanta, GA - Prog Power USA

10 - Mexico City, Mexico - El Plaza Condesa

Stay tuned for updates.