MIKE PORTNOY Talks Upcoming SHATTERED FORTRESS Shows - "I Don't Ever Plan On Revisiting DREAM THEATER Material Beyond This Tour"

Speaking with MetalTalk.net, drum legend Mike Portnoy (The Winery Dogs, The Neal Morse Band, ex-Dream Theater) discussed his upcoming Shattered Fortress tour, his son Max and Next To None, and Dream Theater. An excerpt from the interview is available below.

Q: What was the spark that ignited the idea for this tour?

Portnoy: "It goes back to my 50th birthday bash and a pair of concerts that I did on Yes' Cruise To The Edge back in February that covered my whole career, including Flying Colors, Transatlantic and inevitably also Dream Theater. For these shows, I had decided to do the 'Twelve-Step Suite' for the first time ever. Initially, it was going to be a one-time thing for my birthday, but once word got out, I started to get offers from festivals in Europe, an American prog festival in September and then after that there were more offers from local promoters to play in other places. It's now blossomed into a full European tour, dates in Australia and a run down in South America. It's way beyond what I had ever anticipated."

"As far as the music goes, this is closure for me. I don't ever plan on revisiting Dream Theater material beyond this tour. This is the finite ending of the Dream Theater journey for me. I've been doing so many other things during the last six years, without touching the Dream Theater material after I do it on this tour, I have no plans of ever revisiting it. I have so many other things in my life and career. This is the end of that career musically, but lyrically the twelve steps are something I have to have in my life for the rest of my life."

Portnoy recently updated his master list of show in 2017. Check it out below:

With The Neal Morse Band:

June

14- Buenos Aires, Argentina - Teatro Vorterix

16 - Santiago, Chile - Teatro Teleton

18 - Sao Paolo, Brazil - Carioca Club

20 - Mexico City, Mexico - El Plaza

With MP's Shattered Fortress:

June

28 - London, England - Koko

30 - Barcelona, Spain - Be Prog My Friend

July

1 - Paris, France - Trianon

2 - Malmo, Sweden - Slagthuset

3 - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxemburg - Kulturfabrick

4 - Milan, Italy - Teatro Della Luna

5 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

6 - Tilburg, Holland - 013

8 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Teatre Club

11 - Moscow, Russia - Yotaspace

12 - St Petersburg, Russia - Aurora

14- Loreley, Germany - Night Of The Prog

With The Neal Morse Band:

August

17- Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Hall

18 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

19 - Detroit, MI - St Andrew's Hall

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls Theater

22 - New York City, NY - Gramercy Theater

24 - Boston, MA - Wilbur Theater

25 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

26 - Glendale, PA - Keswick Theater

27 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

September

1 - Cross Plains, TN - Morsefest 2017

2 - Cross Plains, TN - Morsefest 2017

With MP's Shattered Fortress:

September

8 - Atlanta, GA - Prog Power USA

10 - Mexico City, Mexico - El Plaza Condesa

24 - New York City, NY - Irving Plaza

With Metal Allegiance:

October 29 through November 2 - Cancun, Mexico - Metal Maya

With MP's Shattered Fortress:

November

16 - Auckland, New Zealand - The Studio

18 - Brisbane, Australia - Tivoli

20 - Perth, Australia - Astor Theater

22 - Adelaide, Australia - The Gov

24 - Sydney, Australia - Metro Theater

25 - Melbourne, Australia - The Croxton