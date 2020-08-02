MIKE TRAMP - "I'm Actually Like A Public Bike Rack"

Singer / songwriter Mike Tramp (White Lion, Freak Of Nature) has taken to social media with the following statement in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic:

"This message is primary for Denmark, so the translation might not be as good as if I had written it in English. But I’ll take my chances.

A simple observation, but dangerous.

Over the past two weeks I've been lucky enough to stand on a stage with my guitar and play and sing to a lovely audience. It has been super nice and helped incredibly much with the completely natural depression that has landed with many of us.

But the social distance thing, it's easily forgotten after a beer or two, or because it's more important to have a selfie with me than it is to take care of each other. Especially over the last 10 years where I've travelled along the world's highways with my guitar and played all the places many others don't. Embrace my audience more than I've almost been on stage, been available to most crazy selfies people have asked for. Handshakes, hugs, hugs and what do I know.

So you can't call or blame Mike Tramp for being robbed or hard to get near. I'm actually like a public bike rack. So where I want to go is. When I'm out playing, I'm not participating in any of this until the day World's governments got the piss that came out of China and ruined our lives. It's a sad time and I'm mourning very much - Tramp."

Mike Tramp released his new album, Second Time Around, on May 1st via Target Records.

Tracklisting:

"All Of My Life"

"The Road"

"Anymore"

"Come On"

"Between Good And Bad"

"Lay Down Your Guns"

"Highway"

"No Tomorrow"

"Back To You"

"When She Cries"

Get your copy now at this location.

Check out the video for "The Road":

(Photo: Jakob Muxoll)