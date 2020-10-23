MIKE TRAMP Releases "Take Me Away" Lyric Video

Iconic ex-White Lion and Freak Of Nature singer Mike Tramp is now premiering a brand new music video for the song "Take Me Away".

The track is taken from Mike Tramp's upcoming best-of compilation Trampthology, which will be released on 180g double gatefold black vinyl and double CD on December 18th. Pre-orders can be placed now in the Targetshop.

Tramp comments. "The decision to include four brand new tracks on Trampthology and give the fans something new, also made me write songs that would add something fresh and interesting, and complete this twenty-song double album. 'Take Me Away' is exactly that."

Trampthology artwork and tracklisting:

"Give It All You Got"

"If I Live Tomorrow"

"More To Life Than This"

"The Road"

"Ain't Done Yet"

"Dead End Ride"

"Maybe Tomorrow"

"Mr. Death"

"Mother"

"Take Me Away"

"Cobblestone Street"

"Trust In Yourself"

"New Day"

"Bow And Obey"

"Every Time"

"Coming Home"

"Lay Down My Life For You"

"Better Off"

"The Way It Was Before"

"I'll Never Be Young Again"

(Trampthology photo: Jakob Muxoll)