MILEY CYRUS - "We've Been Working On A METALLICA Cover Album"

In a new interview with Interview, pop star Miley Cyrus reveals that she's been working on an album of Metallica covers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the back and forth between Miley and American fashion designer, Rick Owens, Cyrus states: "We’ve been working on a Metallica cover album and I’m here working on that. We’re so lucky to be able to continue to work on our art during all of this. At first, it felt uninspiring and now I’ve been totally ignited."

No stranger to covers, Cyrus recently performed renditions of The Cure's "Boys Don't Cry", The Cranberries' "Zombie" and Blondie's "Heart Of Glass". Check out the footage below: