MILKING THE GOATMACHINE - “Nemesis Bettina” Music Video Streaming
March 3, 2017, an hour ago
German grindcore goats, Milking The Goatmachine, will release their new album, Milking In Blasphemy, on March 31st via NoiseArt Records. A new music video for the track “Nemesis Bettina” is available for streaming below.
Tracklisting:
“Farm Of Northern Darkness”
“Nemesis Bettina”
“Straw Bale Apocalypse”
“Milking In Blasphemy”
“Add The Horn Of Winter”
“Freezing Hoof”
“Goats In A Throne Room”
“Where Fat Angels Cry”
“Milk Churn Funeral”
“GoatEborgian Hunger”
“Sliden Christi”
“Wolves Upon The Cross”
“Goat Mans Child”
“Endzitze”
“G.O.A.T.M.A.C.H.I.N.E
“In The Shedside Eclipsen”
“Nemesis Bettina” video:
“Farm Of Northern Darkness” lyric video:
Trailer #1:
Trailer #2:
Trailer #3: