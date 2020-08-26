MIMI BARKS Signs To Century Media Records

“Diversity in Extremes” - Century Media Records has always stayed true to their original motto offering a diverse range of extreme music. In 2020 this means another facet by throwing the London based trap metal artist Mimi Barks into the mix.

Mimi Barks kicked off her career in Berlin where she started experimenting with a unique mix of trap and metal, adding her trademark ferocious and raspy vocals. After relocating to London in 2019 she finalized her debut solo EP Enter The Void that added a female twist to a male dominated scene. Since Century Media Records has always been a breeding ground for female artists we are more than happy to welcome another visionary that is oscillating between genres.

Mimi Barks comments on signing with Century Media Records: “tbh I never wanted to work with a label. experiences got me thinking they all crooks. fukkn hate that sassy, know-it-all industry attitude. Tryna enforce their idea of what an artist should look like and deliver musically, making sure it fits right into the charts zeitgeist. but they ain’t like em others. I got the feeling Century Media sees artists and they work with em coz they actually fuck with their music, not coz they see potential to mold that person to their liking. If they wouldn’t fuck with the music, they wouldn’t team up. straight forward, no shit talk. I trust; they won’t interfere, but execute my vision. Eventually they got me when we was on a night out in Berlin, getting lit till 5AM/6AM when on our way home they be like: “Why we going home? I’d love to go on a rave right now.” It’s a match.”

Get a taste for this unique up and coming artist by checking out some of her older tunes. Ladies and Gentlemen - THIS IS DOOM TRAP:

A brand-new track, “Back Off”, will be released September 4.

(Photo - Harvey W-F)