MINDWARS Debut "Black Death" Lockdown Video

MindWars have released heir first COVID Lockdown video from the new album The Fourth Turning. The song appropriately titled, "Black Death", can be enjoyed below.

The Fourth Turning artwork and tracklisting:

“The Awakening”

“Fall In Line”

“MindWars”

“(Who’ll Stop The) Aryan Race”

“The System”

“Digital Dictatorship”

“Marching Off To War”

“Black Death”

“Blood Red”

“Holy Terror”

“Criminally Insane” (Slayer cover, bonus track)

“MindWars”:

