MINDWARS Launch Teaser Video For Upcoming Album, The Fourth Turning

MindWars have released a teaser video for The Fourth Turning, set for release on September 25 via Dissonance Productions. Find the clip below.

The Fourth Turning features new bassist Rick Zaccaro to hold down the rhythm with Roby Vitari. Danny “Z” Pizzi, moves to guitar to accompany Mike Alvord.

It was previously revealed that the album will include ten skull-crushing new original songs and a tribute to Slayer with a cover of the Reign In Blood classic “Criminally Insane”. With lyrics covering topics of war, civil unrest, disease, and authoritarian governments, this album is truly the soundtrack of 2020.

Tracklisting:

“The Awakening”

“Fall In Line”

“MindWars”

“(Who’ll Stop The) Aryan Race”

“The System”

“Digital Dictatorship”

“Marching Off To War”

“Black Death”

“Blood Red”

“Holy Terror”

“Criminally Insane” (Slayer cover, bonus track)

Teaser: