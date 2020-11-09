MINDWARS Premier Official Music Video For "The System"

MindWars has released their first official video from the album The Fourth Turning. SelfBurning created the animation and MindWars the music to capture the elements from "The System" and the unfolding chaos of our times.

The Fourth Turning artwork and tracklisting:

“The Awakening”

“Fall In Line”

“MindWars”

“(Who’ll Stop The) Aryan Race”

“The System”

“Digital Dictatorship”

“Marching Off To War”

“Black Death”

“Blood Red”

“Holy Terror”

“Criminally Insane” (Slayer cover, bonus track)

“MindWars”:

For further details, visit MindWars on Facebook.