MINDWARS To Release The Fourth Turning Album In September

Thrash metal brigade, MindWars, have revealed the title of their soundtrack to 2020. Their fourth album, appropriately titled The Fourth Turning, features a new bassist Rick Zaccaro to hold down the rhythm with Roby Vitari. Danny “Z” Pizzi, moves to guitar to accompany Mike Alvord.

The Fourth Turning will be released on September 25 via Dissonance Productions.

It was previously revealed that the album will include ten skull-crushing new original songs and a tribute to Slayer with a cover of the Reign In Blood classic “Criminally Insane”. With lyrics covering topics of war, civil unrest, disease, and authoritarian governments, this album is truly the soundtrack of 2020.

