MINEFIELD Featuring TODD KERNS Release New Single "Home"

Hot on the heels of their brilliant debut single "Alone Together" - Minefield: Todd Kerns (Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators) on vocals and bass, Brandon Fields on lead guitar, Jeremy Asbrock (Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley) on rhythm guitar and Matt Starr (Mr. Big, Ace Frehley) on drums - have have dropped their new single "Home" via Golden Robot Records.

On "Home", the band keeps the theme of big arena choruses on hand with this superb track. "Home" is ready-made hard-driven arena-rock and shows that Minefield are ready made for the big stage. Just like the first single, "Home" features the same all-star lineup, and the song was mixed and mastered by Anthony Focx.

Minefield are already breathing new life into the hard rock scene, and the future looks very bright indeed. Check out the lyric video for "Home":

Stream and / or buy "Home" at this location. For further details, follow Minefield on Facebook.