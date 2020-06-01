MINISTRY - "Alert Level" Guitar Playthrough Video Streaming

Ministry today unveils the complete playthrough for new track “Alert Level”, partnering with Guitar World for the video that features guitarist Cesar Soto running through the instrumentals of the provocative new track. Watch below.

The “Alert Level” playthrough also marks the final instalment in Ministry’s limited Riff Of The Week series - archived on the band’s official social media pages - that features Soto providing guitar guides to several fan favorites in the band’s catalog, from With Sympathy’s “Effigy” to “Hero” off Psalm 69 and more.

"Alert Level" is the first new material from Jourgensen in two years and has a timely message as America - and the global population - faces epidemics, environmental crises, political corruption and one of the biggest elections of our lifetime.

Regarding “Alert Level,” Jourgensen says, “We finished the song in January and it sounded great during rehearsals for our Australia/Japan tour dates, before we went into quarantine. The original plan was to finish the new record before the July ‘Industrial Strength’ US tour so we could have an Election Day release, but in lieu of the circumstances - and how relevant the song feels for these bizarre times - we decided to release ‘Alert Level’ now. Considering that this song features the question ‘How concerned are you?’ I’ll be interested to see how folks answer it themselves.”

With the release of “Alert Level,” fans are asked to be a part of the larger conversation by answering the question posed by the song’s central message, “How concerned are you?” Fans should upload videos, 30 seconds or less, to their social media profiles with the hashtag #MinistryAlertLevel. All the members of Ministry will be watching from home and selecting the videos most meaningful to them, which will be later shared.

Ministry also encourages fans to voice their concerns by voting in the upcoming 2020 elections and has partnered with Head Count to help voters to become registered in time. More info can be found here.

“Alert Level” will be included on Ministry’s upcoming 15th full-length release and the follow-up to the 2018 record, AmeriKKKant, which was a return to form for the industrial juggernaut and garnered international tour dates, a collaboration with Wax Trax! and a support slot on Slayer’s final tour.



Credits for “Alert Level” include:

Al Jourgensen - vocals/guitar/keys

Cesar Soto - guitar/bass

Dan Cleary - bass

Roy Mayorga - drums

Arabian Prince - scratch

Michael Rozon - keys, drum programming

Liz Walton, Chad & Jill Smith - backup vocals

Engineered by Michael Rozon

Mixed by Al Jourgensen & Michael Rozon

Produced by Al Jourgensen

Mastered by DNA Mastering

Due to ongoing restrictions regarding social gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Ministry will be rescheduling the July and August dates of the upcoming Industrial Strength Tour, originally scheduled to begin July 1. The new dates will kick off March 31, 2021 in Seattle and run through May 1, 2021 in San Francisco, hitting all the previously announced markets with an additional date added for Salt Lake City (on sale date TBA).

The tour’s special guests KMFDM and Front Line Assembly remain on the lineup for this one-of-a-kind celebration that honours the 30th anniversary of Ministry’s revolutionary album, The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste.

Original tickets will be honoured for the new show dates in 2021; or, ticket holders can receive refunds at the point of purchase. For the Dallas show date only, original ticket holders have been automatically refunded and will need to repurchase tickets for the new 2021 date, starting today, here.

Rescheduled dates (* indicates a new date not included on the original run)

March

31 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

April

1 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

2 - Missoula, MT - Wilma Theatre

3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union* (on sale date TBA)

4 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

6 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

9 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

10 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

11 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theatre

12 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

14 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

15 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

16 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont

17 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

18 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

20 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

21 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

23 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

24 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live!

25 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

29 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

30 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

May

1 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theatre

For tickets and more information, visit ministryband.com/tour.