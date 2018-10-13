MINISTRY - HQ Video Of 2018 Alcatraz Metal Festival Performance Streaming
HQ video footage of Ministry's August 12th performance at this year's edition of Belgium's Alcatraz Metal Festival, courtesy of ARTE Concert, is available for streaming below.
Setlist:
"Twilight Zone"
"Victims Of A Clown"
"TV5/4Chan"
"Punch In The Face"
"LiesLiesLies"
"We're Tired Of It"
"Wargasm"
"Antifa"
"Just One Fix"
"N.W.O."
"Thieves"
"So What"
After several headlining tours of North America with the likes of such acts as Chelsea Wolfe and Death Grips, Ministry will continue to support their critically acclaimed album AmeriKKKant with a full North American tour this November / December. Joining the industrial juggernaut are new wave of synthwave cessation, Carpenter Brut.
Tickets for Ministry's tour are on sale now via MinistryBand.com.Confirmed dates are listed below.
November
21 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
24 - Denver, CO - Fillmore
27 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
29 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
30 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
December
1 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater
2 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
4 - Rochester, NY - Anthology
5 - Washington, DC - Fillmore
6 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
7 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
8 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory
10 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
11 - Memphis, TN - New Daisy Theater
12 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
13 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
14 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
16 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee
18 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego
20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda
21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda