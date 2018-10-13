MINISTRY - HQ Video Of 2018 Alcatraz Metal Festival Performance Streaming

HQ video footage of Ministry's August 12th performance at this year's edition of Belgium's Alcatraz Metal Festival, courtesy of ARTE Concert, is available for streaming below.

Setlist:

"Twilight Zone"

"Victims Of A Clown"

"TV5/4Chan"

"Punch In The Face"

"LiesLiesLies"

"We're Tired Of It"

"Wargasm"

"Antifa"

"Just One Fix"

"N.W.O."

"Thieves"

"So What"

After several headlining tours of North America with the likes of such acts as Chelsea Wolfe and Death Grips, Ministry will continue to support their critically acclaimed album AmeriKKKant with a full North American tour this November / December. Joining the industrial juggernaut are new wave of synthwave cessation, Carpenter Brut.

Tickets for Ministry's tour are on sale now via MinistryBand.com.Confirmed dates are listed below.

November

21 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

24 - Denver, CO - Fillmore

27 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

29 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

30 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

December

1 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater

2 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

4 - Rochester, NY - Anthology

5 - Washington, DC - Fillmore

6 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

7 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

8 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

10 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

11 - Memphis, TN - New Daisy Theater

12 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

13 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

14 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

16 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee

18 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego

20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda

21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda