MINISTRY Leader AL JOURGENSEN On DONALD TRUMP: Impeached Or Jailed? - "It's Mueller Time!"; Video

On November 9th, 2016, Ministry's Al Jourgensen woke up feeling a little bit nauseous. "Disgusted and depressed/we know the world is just a mess/Distortion of reality/The truth is under arrest"..."This is the twilight zone." These are the words that begin "Twilight Zone", the lead off track from Ministry's upcoming album AmeriKKKant, due out March 9th via Nuclear Blast.

But, as far as the man in the White House goes, Uncle Al's holding on to his own glimmer of hope: "I predict he's going down this year," Jourgensen said, "impeachment...this year. Resignation and shame. I don't think it'll be through Congress which is too spineless, I really think it will be a resignation on his part."

Check out Al's complete point of view on this below:

However, there is now a new, bright ray of light that has cropped up in the past several days. It's become apparent to Jourgensen that whatever happens to Trump, the kids from Parkland, FL's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High are paving the way to putting our country back on a course of sanity and true democracy.

"Voters do count and what these young students have done is to stimulate the survival mode of our spinless politicians at hyper speed with the one thing they understand - money," said Jourgensen. "The money that they accept quid pro quo for their silence and inaction when it comes to gun control, that same money that will dry up from party donors' bottom line losses that will now occur with the klieg lights fully on their corporate shareholders. I fully support the tactics taken by these kids because THEY are the ones who will REALLY make America great again."

Jourgensen has assembled an ultra-cool number of all-star guest musicians for the Ministry's 2018 North American tour that kicks off March 22nd at the House of Blues in Anaheim, CA. The tour is in support of the band's upcoming album, AmeriKKKant, set for a March 9th release (Nuclear Blast).

The tour's guest line up will feature vocalist Burton C. Bell (Fear Factory), drummer Joey Joridson (Slipknot), and live scratcher DJ Swamp (Beck, the Crystal Method), who will join long-time band members Sin Quirin and Cesar Soto on guitars, Tony Campos (Fear Factory, Static-X, Asesino, Cavalera Brothers) on bass, and keyboardist John Bechdel (Killing Joke, Fear Factory).

For these dates, Ministry's will present a whole new set list that will include more new songs from AmeriKKKant. Said Jourgensen, "Old friends, new music...Dream lineup, nightmare world. Get your ass to this show...this one will be memorable."

With his "P.T.-Barnum-meets-Rage-Against-The-Machine" ringmaster style, Jourgensen will front this motley crew of killer musicians, along with giant inflatable Trump chickens, video screens projecting politically-imbued images to compliment the music, and a couple of Antifa soldiers.

"I am very honored to be part of Ministry's 'all-star' crew for the upcoming Amerikkant tour," said Burton C. Bell. "Working with Al over the years has been a blast and a dream come true, and to be part of another Ministry album was another milestone in my career. Hanging, laughing, playing with AL, JB, Sin, Cesar, Tony and Joey is always a good time. I've known all these characters for some time, and they will never get old! I expect this tour to be super fun. Like the songs goes, "my whole life is making music with my friends, and I can't wait to get on the road again..."

"This looks to be a landmark tour with an amazing lineup and a killer new record," added Joey Jordison, "and we look forward to these shows and celebrating a new chapter in the history of Ministry. But more importantly, the current status and future of Ministry's music and legacy. So, to the past, present and most importantly to the future, stay alert as this is not to be missed and we hope you will join us at these shows. We'll see you on the road very soon."

Tour dates:

March

22 - House of Blues - Anaheim, CA

23 - Ventura Theatre - Ventura, CA

24 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV

26 - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA

28 - Roseland Theatre - Portland, OR

29 - Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, BC

31 - Union Hall - Edmonton, AB

April

1 - Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB

3 - Wilma Theatre - Missoula, MT

5 - Boubon Theatre - Lincoln, NE

7 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

8 - Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

10 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH

11 - 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI

12 - Egyptian Room - Indianapolis, IN

14 - Opera House - Toronto, ON

15 - MTelus - Montreal, QC

17 - Royale - Boston, MA

18 - Aura - Portland, ME

19 - Paramount Theatre - Huntington, NY

21 - Wellmont Theatre - Montclair, NJ

22 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY

23 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

25 - Center Stage - Atlanta, GA

26 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

28 - Levitation Festival - Austin, TX

AmeriKKKant, the band's first release for Nuclear Blast Records (worldwide), is due out March 9th. Al Jourgensen speaks on why now was the right time for a new album in this new trailer:

Produced by Al Jourgensen, recorded at Caribou Studios in Burbank, CA between January and May this year, and with striking artwork created by Mister Sam Shearon, the psychedelic, politically influenced and very much in-your-face AmeriKKKant's nine tracks are rooted in Jourgensen's unadulterated anger for what's happening in America today: the waning respect for the US Constitution, the growing acceptance of one's opinions replacing facts, the decline of our leaders' sense of morals, ethics and personal responsibility to the country and to their constituents, and the mad man in the White House.

Pre-order your physical or digital copy of AmeriKKKant via Nuclear Blast or Pledgemusic.com.

AmeriKKKant tracklisting:

"I Know Words"

"Twilight Zone"

"Victims Of A Clown"

"TV5/4Chan"

"We're Tired Of It"

"Wargasm"

"Antifa"

"Game Over"

"AmeriKKKa"

