MINUS ONE Release “Girl” Video

Minus One, the well-known rock band from Cyprus, will release their new single, “Girl” this Friday. The track is from the quintet's new album Red Black White, which is going to be released by Mighty Music on December 14th. “Girl” is also premiering today as a new official video:

Red Black White was recorded and mixed by Soren Andersen, produced by Soren Andersen and the band at Medley Studio (Mike Tramp, Glenn Hughes, Artillery) and mastered by Thomas "Plec" Johansson of Panic Studio Sweden and shows a super professional rock band that should appeal to both AOR/melodic rock fans with a modern Muse meets Imagine Dragon touch.

Minus One was formed in 2009 and is one of the best rock bands from Cyprus. They play over 70 live shows every year and have so far performed in UK, USA, Sweden, Denmark, Greece, Italy, Austria and Russia, and even acted as a support band for Glenn Hughes on a mini-tour.