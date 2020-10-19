MISANTHROPIA - Convoy Of Sickness Release Date, Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed

Dutch symphonic black metal outfit Misanthropia will release its new album, Convoy Of Sickness, on December 4th, 2020 via Massacre Records.



For the upcoming album, Misanthropia once again teamed up with sound wizard Mike Wead and renowned graphic artist Jan Yrlund. Get ready for brutal and fast, as well as heavy and melodic songs, and an album that's even more bombastic than its predecessor Omerta. Pre-order Convoy Of Sickness now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Convoy Of Sickness"

"Silent War"

"Pathological Desire To Kill"

"Nicodemus Narcissus"

"Sorrow Made Flesh"

"Aan De Herwijnse Zijde"

"The Unburied"

"The Eagle And The Hare"

"Roze Balletten"

"Through The Eye Of The Needle"

The first single from Convoy Of Sickness will be released on November 3rd.

(Photo credit: Rick Jacops)