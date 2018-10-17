MISFITS' "Die Die My Darling" Gets The Sock Puppet Parody Treatment; Video

Sock Puppet Parody, who take iconic bands and glorifies their undergarments by making high quality music videos featuring socks, have released the video below, based on the Misfits' "Die Die My Darling".

"Watch as the Misfoots punk out while a terrified Sock Maiden tries to escape the creepy rocking Fiend who wants to dye dye dye her! These socks come equipped with devil locks and RIP’D abs. Sure to make the ladies turn green. Dye Dye Dye. Get it!"