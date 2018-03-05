MISFITS Guitarist DOYLE Admits "I'm A Perfectionist" In New Video Interview

Misfits guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein spoke to Army Of One TV on February 2nd, 2018 at Blackthorn 51 in Queens, NY. In this video he discusses The Misfits reunion, his latest solo album Doyle II: As We Die, vegan life, current tour dates and more.

Catch Doyle live in concert:

March

5 - Firebird - St. Louis, MO

6 - The Shrine - Tulsa, OK

7 - Backstage - Lubbock, TX

9 - The Rock - Tucson, AZ

10 - The Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

11 - The Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

12 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA

13 - Hawthorne Theatre Lounge - Portland, OR

14 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

15 - Diamondz Event Center - Jerome, ID

16 - Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO

17 - Herman's Hideaway - Denver, CO

18 - Aftershock - Merriam, KS

20 - Frankies-Inner City - Toledo, OH

March (with Killus, DeadXlll)

26 - Asylum 2 - Birmingham, ENG

27 - Redrum - Stafford, ENG

28 - Factory - Manchester, ENG

30 - Church - Dundee, ENG

31 - Corporation - Sheffield, ENG

April (with Killus, DeadXlll)

4 - Hobo's - Huddersfield, England

5 - The Hub - Plymouth, England

6 - Cobblestones - Bridgewater, England

7 - The Lounge - London, England

8 - Moskva - Moscow, Russia

9 - MOD - Saint Petersburg, Russia