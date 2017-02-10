MISFITS Guitarist DOYLE Streaming “Run For Your Life” Teaser

Legendary Misfits guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein has released a streaming clip of “Run For Your Life”, a track from his forthcoming sophomore release Doyle II: As We Die, in stores May 5th from EMP Label Group, in conjunction with Doyle’s own Monsterman Records. Preorders are available at EMP Merch.

As We Die will be available Wworldwide on CD and LP May 5th, including several international versions with alternate artwork configurations, including art by legendary horror/comic/album cover artist Mister Sam Shearon, known for his iconic works with Rob Zombie, Iron Maiden, Clive Barker, KISS, Ministry, Rammstein, X-Files, and more.

In addition to As We Die, EMP/Monsterman will release several limited edition vinyl configurations, as well as a CD reissue, of Doyle’s Critically-acclaimed Abominator, and releases from Dead Girls Corp., element a440, and more.

Doyle, the current project of Von Frankenstein, with Cancerslug vocalist Alex “Wolfman” Story, and a current touring lineup rounded out by bassist Brandon Strate and drummer Brandon Pertzborn, continues the lineage of Doyle’s former projects, pairing crushing metal riffs with ferocious Punk Rock swagger and the theatrical intensity one would expect from one of the reigning kings, and erstwhile creators, of Horror-Core.

Doyle is in the midst of the Abominate The World Tour, including several dates in the UK, Germany, Austria, Italy, Hungary, and more, with 2017 US Dates to be announced.