MISFITS Launch Ticket Sale For Upcoming Madison Square Garden Show; NYC Pop Up Show Announced

The Original Misfits, featuring original singer / songwriter Glenn Danzig and original bassist Jerry Only, will play a show at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City, on Saturday, October 19, with special guests Rancid, and The Damned.

Tickets are now on-sale to the general public via Ticketmaster.com.

In related news, The Original Misfits NYC Pop Up shop will be opened for 2 days only - Friday, July 19 and Saturday July 20 - from 11 AM - 8 PM. Score MSG tickets at face value with no service charge, no handling fee & no shipping - while supplies last! Pick up Original Misfits merchandise not available in stores AND only on Saturday July 20, meet Jerry Only in person, signing from 3 - 7 PM (Fiends will be limited to bringing no more than 2 items to be signed, with purchase). All happening at Shop Nation 430 W 15th Street, NYC 10011.