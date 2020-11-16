MISFITS - New Christmas Merch Available

New for the Horror-Days and availale now at this location - Have a very Misfits Christmas!

Wearing a long tailored robe and a removable Santa hat, the Misfits 'Holiday Fiend' is dressed for a trip to your Christmas tree this season! Standing at 8" tall, this poseable figure comes with a fabric present sack and two sets of hands. Also included are two interchangeable heads, creating both the classic look of the Fiend, and a highly stylized version rendered in artwork painted by the late, great, Basil Gogos, featured on the window box packaging.

Plus new resin Fiend Ornament and Mini Bust, 'Holiday Fiend' enamel pin and scare freshener, as well as official Misfits face masks in a variety of designs.