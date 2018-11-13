MISTÉRIO - Brazilian Band’s Equipment Suffers Damage In Flood; Asking For Help
On October 31st, a water pipe broke in Campo Grande / Rio De Janeiro, Brazil and caused a great deal amount of flooding and the equipment of rock / alternative Christian metal band Mistério was damaged.
According to vocalist Ramon Corrêa, the band's private studio was badly damaged and lost a lot of sound equipment and musical instruments, creating a huge loss.
The band is asking for donations to help the band reconstruct their studio and for other means. Donations can be made on Paypal.
Mistério is:
Ramon Corrêa - Vocal
Levi Simões - Guitar
Vinícius Tinoco - Bass
Andress Santos - Drums