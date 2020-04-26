MITCH PERRY On Playing With BOBBY BLOTZER’s RATT - “Because Of All The Peripheral Bullshit, It Wasn’t As An Enjoyable Experience As It Could’ve Been”

Guitarist Mitch Perry, who played in the Bobby Blotzer version of Ratt, admits that he hated the experience, saying that he never even posted on social media that he was in Ratt because he didn't feel it was really Ratt.

“I said I would do the gig, but I kept it at arms length. Although I was out there (on the 2016 Re-Invasion tour) playing Ratt songs with Blotzer, it’s not Ratt. Because of all the peripheral bullshit, it wasn’t as an enjoyable experience as it could’ve been.“

