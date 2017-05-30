MOKOMOKAI – Poison Whiptail Physical Release Announced; “Heavy Metal Sky” Video Released

This past March, Peterborough's hard-rockin' assault Mokomokai announced the release of their debut album Poison Whiptail (digitally), produced by Ian Blurton (Attack In Black, The Weakerthans, Cursed, Tricky Woo). On June 16th, Poison Whiptail will be released physically worldwide via Toronto based label Boonsdale Records.

Poison Whiptail draws from the New Wave of British Heavy Metal and it’s golden era of the late ‘70s-early ‘80s. The latest video (directed by Rob Viscardis) is streaming below.

"Heavy Metal Sky" video:

(Photo by: Bryan Reid)