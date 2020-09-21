MOLASSESS Featuring THE DEVIL’S BLOOD Members Release "The Devil Lives" Music Video

Dutch psychedelic rock formation Molassess (featuring members of The Devil's Blood), will be releasing their debut full-length, Through The Hollow, on October 16. The record will be released via Season Of Mist, making it the band's debut to the label. A video for the song "The Devil Lives" can be found below.

Featuring four musicians from The Devil's Blood, Molassess was formed upon being commissioned for a performance during the 2019 edition of Roadburn Festival. Yet, Molassess is not a continuation of a buried past, nor a celebration of a cherished collaborator, but a culmination of heartache, requisite resolution, a rediscovery of rage and the relighting of a fire that never really burned out.

Through The Hollow can be pre-ordered here.

The cover artwork, which was created by Max Rivers, can be found below along with the tracklisting.

Tracklisting:

"Through The Hollow"

"Get Out From Under"

"Formless Hands"

"Corpse Of Mind"

"The Maze Of Stagnant Time"

"I Am No Longer"

"Death Is"

"Tunnel"

"The Devil Lives"

"The Devil Lives" video:

"Death Is" video:

"Through The Hollow":

Lineup:

Oeds Beydals - guitar

Ron van Herpen - guitar

Job van de Zande - bass guitar

Bob Hogenelst - drums and percussion

Matthijs Stronks - keys

Farida Lemouchi - vocals

(Photo - Esther van Waalwijk)