MONOTHEIST Streaming New Track "Mark Of The Beast Pt. 2: Scion Of Darkness"

Prosthetic Records will release progressive death metallers Monotheist's new album, Scourge, on all digital outlets, CD and limited edition blue w/ black and orange splatter LP on March 16th. Pre-orders are available here. Listen to the track "Mark Of The Beast Pt. 2: Scion Of Darkness" below.

Scourge features eight tracks, clocking in at almost an hour of music and sees the band taking their progressive and technical style of metal into the next stage of their musical evolution. It was mixed and mastered by Aaron Smith (7 Horns 7 Eyes) of Envisage Audio and features guest contributions from metal luminaries such as Bobby Koelble (ex-Death, Death to All) and the aforementioned Alvestam.

Scourge tracklisting:

"The Grey King"

"The Great Chain At The Neck Of The Earth"

"Mark Of The Beast Pt. 1: The Image"

"Mark Of The Beast Pt. 2: Scion Of Darkness"

"Infinite Wisdom"

"Desolate It Mourns Before Me"

"Abominable Acts"

"Scourge"

"Mark Of The Beast Pt. 2: Scion Of Darkness":

"The Grey King":

Formed in 2004, this Orlando, Florida band has been carefully crafting their unique brand of progressive death metal for over a decade mixing the brutality of Suffocation, the melodic sensibilities of Extol, and the earnest riffing of Death (another Orlando-bred band), with the beautiful, somber meanderings of bands like Opeth, while being influenced by classical and jazz music. Scourge is sure to be a powerful testament to the musical legitimacy and thrilling nature of progressive and death metal.

Lineup:

Shiv - Vocals

Prophet - Guitar

Cooper Bates - Drums/Vocals

Tyler McDaniel - Guitar/Vocals

Jose Figueroa – Bass