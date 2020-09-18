MONSTER MAGNET Cancel 2021 North American Tour
September 18, 2020, 26 minutes ago
Monster Magnet frontman Dave Wyndorf has issued the following update in regard to his band's tour plans:
"Unfortunately, due to ongoing Covid concerns and continued restrictions, we are canceling our January/February 2021 USA tour. Holding your money and moving the tour for a second time, hoping to be open where we move it to does not seem logical or fair at this point. We would prefer you all had the money back in your pockets, and we hope to rebook this at a more appropriate time for all. Please get refunds at point of purchase."
The Cancelled Monster Magnet 2021 tour dates are as listed:
January
21 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
22 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere
23 - Boston, MA - Sinclair
24 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater
27 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
29 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
30 - Chicago, IL - The Metro
31 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
February
2 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Bar
5 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw
6 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
7 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
9 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda
11 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
12 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
15 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
17 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
18 - Charleston, SC - The Music Farm
19 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage