MONSTER MAGNET Cancel 2021 North American Tour

Monster Magnet frontman Dave Wyndorf has issued the following update in regard to his band's tour plans:

"Unfortunately, due to ongoing Covid concerns and continued restrictions, we are canceling our January/February 2021 USA tour. Holding your money and moving the tour for a second time, hoping to be open where we move it to does not seem logical or fair at this point. We would prefer you all had the money back in your pockets, and we hope to rebook this at a more appropriate time for all. Please get refunds at point of purchase."

The Cancelled Monster Magnet 2021 tour dates are as listed:

January

21 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

22 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

23 - Boston, MA - Sinclair

24 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

27 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

29 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

30 - Chicago, IL - The Metro

31 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

February

2 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Bar

5 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw

6 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

7 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

9 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda

11 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

12 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

15 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

17 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

18 - Charleston, SC - The Music Farm

19 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage