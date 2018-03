MONSTER MAGNET Release "I'm God" Lyric Video

Monster Magnet's new studio album, Mindfucker, will be released tomorrow (March 23rd), and can be pre-ordered here. As a final taste before release day, the band have unleashed a lyric video for the track "I'm God".

Dave Wyndorf about the song: "Magnet aren't religious guys at all, really, but we like to bring the hell-fire when we can. Plus it's fun to sing ‘Im Godddddd! And I'm riding a river of flame!’ You should try it, too!"

“Mindfucker is a fuzzed out, headbangin’ celebration of hard rock and 21st century paranoia” says Dave. “Ten fuel injected, nitro burning tracks of fiery rock ’n roll and garage psych madness, all done Monster Magnet style. It’s also an album that gets right to the point: the world is out of it’s fucking mind and I’m livin’ it….for better or worse. It’s simple, really. In these crazy times I’ve been wanting to just drive my car at 100 miles per hour and howl, you know what I mean? So I wrote songs I can do that with. And with lyrics that don’t deny the times we’re living in. Feels good, feels right. Rock is alive, baby!”

Mindfucker tracklisting:

"Rocket Freak"

"Soul"

"Mindfucker"

"I'm God"

"Drowning"

"Ejection"

"Want Some"

"Brainwashed"

"All Day Midnight"

"When The Hammer Comes Down"

"Ejection" video:

"Mindfucker" video:

Unboxing video:

Monster Magnet have confirmed a European tour in May and June, visiting the biggest cities in Europe to promote the recent announced new album, Mindfucker. They will surely peform the Monster Magnet classics, as well as some songs from the new album, which will be "full-ahead Detroit-style, early 70s, MC5 and Stooges type of rock", according to mastermind Dave Wyndorf.

Tour dates:

May

3 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

4 - Berlin, Germany - Desertfest Berlin

5 - Nijmeden, Netherlands - Doornroosje

6 - London, England - Desertfest London

8 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

9 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage

11 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

12 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Riviera

14 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

15 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz Club

16 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

18 - Nuremburg, Germany - Hirsch

19 - Groningen, Netherlands - Vera

21 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand

23 - Oslo, Norway - Blâ

24 - Malmö, Sweden - Kulturbolaget (KB)

26 - Bremen, Germany - Schlachthof

28 - Leuven, Belgium - Het Depot

29 - Ghent, Belgium - Vooriut

31 - Manchester, England - Gorilla

June

1 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage

2 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight

3 - Dublin, Ireland - The Tivoli

Monster Magnet lineup:

Dave Wyndorf (vocals, guitar)

Garrett Sweeny (guitar)

Phil Caivano (guitar)

Chris Kosnik (bass)

Bob Pantella (drums)