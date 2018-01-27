MONSTER MAGNET Streaming Title Track Of New Album

"Ladies and gentlemen, I humbly present for your consideration the title track from our new album: Minducker. We got the rock if you want it! I hope you can dig it", says Dave Wyndorf, Monster Magnet frontman. The title track and first single, "Mindfucker" is a available for streaming below.

Monster Magnet puts the pedal to the metal with Mindfucker, their 11th record. Mindfucker is different, a step forward and a step back at the same time to the almighty roots of hard rock music, kindled by the unpretentious Proto-punk era. Up tempo, savage in both sound and spirit, Mindfucker is the real deal. The album has the potential to surprise and to whip up the love for the genre, while still giving the sludgies and stoner freaks exactly what they wish for in a new Monster Magnet album.

Mindfucker will be released on March 23rd, and can be pre-ordered right here.

“Mindfucker is a fuzzed out, headbangin’ celebration of hard rock and 21st century paranoia” says Dave. “Ten fuel injected, nitro burning tracks of fiery rock ’n roll and garage psych madness, all done Monster Magnet style. It’s also an album that gets right to the point: the world is out of it’s fucking mind and I’m livin’ it….for better or worse. It’s simple, really. In these crazy times I’ve been wanting to just drive my car at 100 miles per hour and howl, you know what I mean? So I wrote songs I can do that with. And with lyrics that don’t deny the times we’re living in. Feels good, feels right. Rock is alive, baby!”

Mindfucker tracklisting:

"Rocket Freak"

"Soul"

"Mindfucker"

"I'm God"

"Drowning"

"Ejection"

"Want Some"

"Brainwashed"

"All Day Midnight"

"When The Hammer Comes Down"

"Mindfucker":

Listen to MONSTER MAGNET – Mindfucker byNapalmRecords on hearthis.at

Monster Magnet have confirmed a European tour in May and June, visiting the biggest cities in Europe to promote the recent announced new album, Mindfucker. They will surely peform the Monster Magnet classics, as well as some songs from the new album, which will be "full-ahead Detroit-style, early 70s, MC5 and Stooges type of rock", according to mastermind Dave Wyndorf.

Tour dates:

May

3 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

4 - Berlin, Germany - Desertfest Berlin

5 - Nijmeden, Netherlands - Doornroosje

6 - London, England - Desertfest London

8 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

9 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage

11 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

12 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Riviera

14 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

15 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz Club

16 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

18 - Nuremburg, Germany - Hirsch

19 - Groningen, Netherlands - Vera

21 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand

23 - Oslo, Norway - Blâ

24 - Malmö, Sweden - Kulturbolaget (KB)

26 - Bremen, Germany - Schlachthof

28 - Leuven, Belgium - Het Depot

29 - Ghent, Belgium - Vooriut

31 - Manchester, England - Gorilla

June

1 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage

2 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight

3 - Dublin, Ireland - The Tivoli

Monster Magnet lineup:

Dave Wyndorf (vocals, guitar)

Garrett Sweeny (guitar)

Phil Caivano (guitar)

Chris Kosnik (bass)

Bob Pantella (drums)

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)