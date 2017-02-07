MONSTER MAGNET’s Dave Wyndorf Talks Current State Of Music Business – “These Bands All Have Day Jobs Now, They Can’t Live Off The Music”; Talking Metal Podcast Streaming

On this episode of Talking Metal, Emily Strigl speaks with Dave Wyndorf about the status of the new Monster Magnet album. Other topics include The Rock Carnival, his wardrobe, New Jersey, Josh Homme, upcoming tour dates, Phil Mucci, rock music in Europe vs. the states, music videos and much more.

When speaking about the current state of the music business he says, “These bands all have day jobs now, they can’t live off the music.”

Monster Magnet's new album is due for release in summer 2017.

On the upcoming record, band leader Dave Wyndorf tells Ivaylo Alexandrov from the Bulgarian cultural/lifestyle portal Sofia Live, “Just about to go into the studio in November, this is full ahead rock. It's a little bit shorter album, 10 songs, full-ahead Detroit style, early 70’s, MC5/Stooges type of rock. I wanna see if that makes any difference to the fans at all. It still sounds like Monster Magnet, of course, but it's a little less on the psychedelic side and little more on the power rock side."

