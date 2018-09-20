Monster Rock Charity Auction Underway; Features Unique Items From IRON MAIDEN, SLAYER, RONNIE JAMES DIO, HELLOWEEN, JUDAS PRIEST, MEGADETH, METALLICA, SCORPIONS And More

The Monster Rock Auction, a huge online auction is underway in support of three children’s charities: Nordoff Robbins , Childline, and Teenage Cancer Trust.

Presented by the Heavy Metal Truants, a cycling charity co-founded by Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood and long time music journalist and Twin V Ltd. founder Alexander Milas, the auction will consist of money-can’t-buy items personally donated by the great and good of the rock and metal industry.

“As with our annual ride from London to Download, the Monster Rock Auction is about tapping into the tremendous goodwill of the music industry,” says Smallwood. “Just as 50 riders assemble each year to ride 180 miles united by a common cause, the Monster Rock Auction is proof-positive that this isn’t just a genre of music - it’s a community, and as you can see the items we’re putting up for auction the community has delivered and then some.”

With everything from a stage outfit worn by The Who’s John Entwistle, a signed bass from Iron Maiden founder Steve Harris (pictured above), a Steven Wilson guitar, a leather vest worn by Ronnie James Dio and handwritten lyrics from Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, the Monster Rock Auction truly has something for everyone.

“The Monster Rock Auction is a powerful statement about rock and metal and and the people who make it happen,” adds Milas. “The support the Heavy Metal Truants have had from the movers and shakers of our world over the years has been truly awesome, and it says something really wonderful about the ethos that underpins our end of the musical spectrum, and to date it’s added up to over £500,000 in support of the remarkable work that these charities do. Good luck to everyone who takes part - bid generously, and bid often!”

The Monster Rock Auction will be solely online, with Givergy and will last for ten days. Memorabilia hunters are invited to visit the Monster Rock auction site for full provenance, and to place their bids. 100% of proceeds will go to the three named charities.

