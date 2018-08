MONSTROSITY Streaming New Single "Kingdom Of Fire"

On September 7th, Metal Blade Records will release The Passage Of Existence, the new studio album by Florida death metal legends Monstrosity. For a preview of The Passage Of Existence, the second single "Kingdom Of Fire" is available for streaming below.

Pre-order the album here in the following formats:

- ltd. Digipak-CD w/2 bonus tracks

- 180g black vinyl

- orange/red marbled vinyl (limited to 500 copies - EU exclusive)

- transp. grey-brown marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)

- dusk blue-marbled vinyl (limited to 200 copies - EU exclusive)

- terracotta-marbled vinyl (limited to 120 copies - ebay exclusive)

- deep violet blue-marbled vinyl (limited to 500 copies - US exclusive)

Monstrosity's Lee Harrison (drums) comments: "First off, I present to you the master piece of masterpieces in the Monstrosity universe. This album requires a certain justice though and I ask you, as the listener, to properly step up to the task. Don't play this recording on a cheap portable radio or your tiny ear buds. This album was built to be played loud on a killer system. Do yourself that favor, at least for the first few times you play it. I know it's so horribly cliché to say 'Play it Loud', but I can honestly say this album is made for that. Listen to it multiple times, too. These songs are going to 'pop' live, too. Can't wait to bring these songs to the stage. I'm curious to see the opinions. The response by the fans to the teaser clip we posted was super positive, so I'll be so glad when the single is released and the years of hard work finally come to fruition. Hope to see you guys on the road soon and blast it!"

Lee Harrison recorded his drum tracks at Audiohammer Studios in Sanford, Florida with veteran metal producer Jason Suecof. A week was spent creating rock solid drum tracks. Guitar and bass tracks were handled at Ascension Sound in Tampa with the vocal tracks being recorded at Obituary's "Redneck Studios" in Gibsonton, Florida. The mix was handled by producer Mark Lewis (Megadeth, etc), and the resulting 2018 album, The Passage Of Existence, was born. 12 tracks of masterfully crafted death metal for the modern era from the standard bearers of extreme art. Monstrosity still stand taller than ever, still delivering their brand of state of the art sonic devastation.

The Passage Of Existence tracklisting:

"Cosmic Pandemia"

"Kingdom Of Fire"

"Radiated"

"Solar Vacuum"

"The Proselygeist"

"Maelstrom"

"Eyes Upon The Abyss"

"Dark Matter Invocation" (ltd. Digi-CD bonus)

"The Hive"

"Eternal Void" (ltd. Digi-CD bonus)

"Century"

"Slaves To The Evermore"

"Kingdom Of Fire":

"Cosmic Pandemia":

Monstrosity lineup:

Mike Hrubovcak - vocals

Lee Harrison - drums

Mike Poggione - bass

Mark English - guitars

Matt Barnes - guitars