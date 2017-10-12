MONTE PITTMAN Debuts “New Blood Keeps Us Alive” Music Video

Having released his latest full-length, Inverted Grasp Of Balance, last year via Metal Blade Records, Monte Pittman is now launching a new video for the album track, "New Blood Keeps Us Alive”, by Travis Colbert.

Monte Pittman comments: "I discovered the Bravo Tip Or Pay app from performing for the Ultimate Jam Night at the Whisky A Go Go. I think it's something that could change every musicians' life. I've been selling tickets to my shows and selling merchandise at shows using their app. They've been coming with me on some shows and brought along Travis Colbert to film content. While in New York, I was sitting around playing my acoustic where we were staying and Travis started filming me. He said, 'We could make a video'. Once I saw what he filmed, we immediately started filming the 'New Blood Keeps Us Alive' video since that's the only track that has acoustic guitar on it. We have been filming for more videos coming out soon also."

Catch Monte Pittman live across the US this fall/winter:

October

21 - Los Angeles, CA - Hi Hat (Metal Assault showcase)

November

4 - Shreveport, LA - Strange Brew

December

1 - Dubuque, IA - The Lift

2 - Milwaukee, WI - Lucky Chance

9 - New York, NY - VYNL (Black Rose Room)

21 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A GoGo