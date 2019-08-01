MONTE PITTMAN Launches Music Video For "Changing Of The Guard"; Jamplay Online Guitar Instruction Course Now Available

After releasing two solo albums - Better Or Worse and Between The Space - last year, Monte Pittman is now launching a video for Between The Space's track "Changing Of The Guard". Filmed by Rokker Dave and featuring Jimmy Duvall (bass) Cody Duvall (drums), the clip can be viewed below.

Monte comments: "The album Between The Space is a heavy album that gets straight to the point as soon as it starts. The theme is about connection, alignment, and what divides those things. As always when I write, my goal is coming up with the material that fits in my live show. I did everything on these albums. I wrote it all, I played every instrument, I recorded it, and I mixed it. The only thing I didn’t do was the artwork (by Aaron Lea) and mastering (by Alan Douches). It was a challenge having so many tasks. It was a luxury being able to take the time and get everything just how I wanted it. It was a learning experience, and it was a lot of fun making it. The album Better Or Worse is an acoustic album but it feels like a heavy album. The theme is about being attached to something or being unattached. It could be an idea or a thought process. The softest part of the album has the heaviest lyrics. It builds instrumentally as the album progresses. I wanted the tone of each track to be a little different from each other. Better Or Worse and Between The Space both mirror each other and they are polar opposites. The idea is to have something there for the people who like my heavy music, something for the people who like my acoustic music, and something for the people who like the variety of both."

To preview and purchase both albums, head here.

Jamplay online guitar instruction course with Monte is now available here.

(Photo - Travis Colbert)