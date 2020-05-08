Montreal’s JUNKOWL Premiere "Crawling Up My Feet" Music Video

Oozing with rock n roll vibes, Junkowl is coming for ya out of Montreal, Canada. A slick combination of stoner riffs, hardcore energy, and groovy bass, this is party animal blues. Expect their debut album, Making Out With My Death, on June 5, 2020.

As a whole, the album is a slow dark ride. Heavy riffs; big dirty bass lines, in your face drums and gut-wrenching screams telling tales of self-loathing, confusion, and intoxication. This is a solid album, something to enjoy with a few beers, smoke a joint, and bang your head off for 30 minutes. Vocalist Jesse Frechette explains the lyrical content on the album:

“Most of my lyrics are about past regrets or self-destructive behaviour. Kind of indulging in negative thoughts and emotions. A lot of them were written while I was wasted. I like to think that the next album will have a much different lyrical theme but hey, old habits die hard.”

This gritty take on real-life issues is confronted with the video for the single "Crawling Up My Feet", a song about “falling in love with someone when you’re depressed or struggling with addiction, and essentially about how it’s pretty much impossible to love someone properly when you don’t love yourself.”

Making Out With My Death artwork and tracklisting:

"Snakecharmer"

"Quarantine Us All"

"Shake Me"

"Dead Hooker"

"Little Scum"

"Crawling Up My Feet"

"Sickness Lives"

"Relapse"

"Straitjacket"

"10,000 Vultures"

For further details, visit Junkowl on Facebook.

(Photo Credit – Alexandre Guay)