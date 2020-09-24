MOONSPELL Announce Exclusive Halloween Show

Portugal's Moonspell have announced a special Halloween show. A message from the band follows:

"Greetings Wolves and Witches!

"In the darkest of years, Moonspell pick up their vampire capes and head South of Portugal to an ancient town named Beja. There, at the local theatre Pax Julia Teatro Municipal, originally built in 1928, they will deliver to the world their own brand of Halloween. An exclusive show for 300 souls but that can be seen worldwide by the their Wolfpack, scattered and lying in wait for this to happen since the quarantine left all boats on shore, including our Gothic navigators.

"On October the 31st, Saturday, a fullmoon, with the show starting at 21.30 (PT/UK), 22.30 (Europe), 1.30 PM (PDT), 4.30 PM (NY/EDT), 3.30 PM (MX /CDT), 6.30 AM (NOV 1st/GMT+9), 7.30 Am (NOV1ST/GMT+10), Moonspell will put an amazing show, a dedicated production and the chance for you to watch live and comment.

"The streaming link will be available at the platform BOL site afterwards for everyone who buys a ticket and can’t watch it LIVE or wants to watch it again."

Ticket links below:

- Virtual Ticket

- Physical Ticket

(Photo - Rui Vasco)