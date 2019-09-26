MOONSPELL Confirm European Tour Dates With ROTTING CHRIST And SILVER DUST As Support
September 26, 2019, an hour ago
Portuguese dark metal pioneers Moonspell will embark on an extensive European Tour with Rotting Christ this fall. Starting on October 24th in Hamburg, Germany, this finest metal package will travel two months literally all over Europe, including dates in the UK, Spain, Turkey, Scandinavia and many more!
States Moonspell vocalist Fernando Ribeiro: "The question in the air for Moonspell and Rotting Christ is: how will you guys pull this one out? We concede that we have embraced a quite epic trek of more than fifty cities to take in just one breath from the 24th of October all the way to December 15th. There’s only one way to answer your question: to grab a ticket and show up in one of our shows. The tickets are running low in some dates, some are sold out, and yes besides 1755 we will represent the classics and a couple of Sin/Pecado songs live to celebrate its reissue via Napalm Records in December. Europa under the spell!!!"
Dates are as follows:
October
24 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
25 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix
26 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool
27 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
28 - Nancy, France - L'Autre Canal
29 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall
30 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
31 - Rennes, France - L'Etage
November
1 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge
2 - Toulouse, France - Metronum
3 - Madrid, Spain - Mon
7 - Murcia, Spain - Garaje
8 - Barcelona, Spain Salamandra
9 - Bourg-en-Bresse, France - La Tannerie
10 - Milano, Italy - Magazzini Generali
11 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon
15 - Istanbul, Turkey - If Performance Hall
16 - Bukarest, Romania - Quantic Club
17 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mixtape 5
18 - Zagreb, Hungary - Mochvara
19 - Graz, Austria - Dom im Berg
20 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Club
21 - Vienna, Austrai - Simm City
22 - Budapest, Hungary - A 38
23 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Winter MOR - Euronics Sports Hall
24 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat
25 - Warszaw, Poland - Progresja
26 - Gdansk, Poland - B90
27 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena
28 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tapper
29 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia (SOLD OUT)
30 - Tampere, Finland - Klubi (SOLD OUT)
December
1 - Turku, Finland - Apollo
3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrkan
4 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret
5 - Kolding, Denmark - Godset
6 - Roskilde, Denmark - Gimle
7 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater
8 - Hanover, Germany - Musikzentrum
9 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex
10 - Esch Alzette, Luxembourg - Kluturfabrik
11 - Geneve, Switzerland - PTR
12 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
13 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
14 - Würzburg, Germany - Posthalle
15- Munich, Germany - Backstage
(Photo - Irene Serrano)