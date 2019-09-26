MOONSPELL Confirm European Tour Dates With ROTTING CHRIST And SILVER DUST As Support

Portuguese dark metal pioneers Moonspell will embark on an extensive European Tour with Rotting Christ this fall. Starting on October 24th in Hamburg, Germany, this finest metal package will travel two months literally all over Europe, including dates in the UK, Spain, Turkey, Scandinavia and many more!



States Moonspell vocalist Fernando Ribeiro: "The question in the air for Moonspell and Rotting Christ is: how will you guys pull this one out? We concede that we have embraced a quite epic trek of more than fifty cities to take in just one breath from the 24th of October all the way to December 15th. There’s only one way to answer your question: to grab a ticket and show up in one of our shows. The tickets are running low in some dates, some are sold out, and yes besides 1755 we will represent the classics and a couple of Sin/Pecado songs live to celebrate its reissue via Napalm Records in December. Europa under the spell!!!"

Dates are as follows:

October

24 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

25 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

26 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool

27 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

28 - Nancy, France - L'Autre Canal

29 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

30 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

31 - Rennes, France - L'Etage

November

1 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

2 - Toulouse, France - Metronum

3 - Madrid, Spain - Mon

7 - Murcia, Spain - Garaje

8 - Barcelona, Spain Salamandra

9 - Bourg-en-Bresse, France - La Tannerie

10 - Milano, Italy - Magazzini Generali

11 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon

15 - Istanbul, Turkey - If Performance Hall

16 - Bukarest, Romania - Quantic Club

17 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mixtape 5

18 - Zagreb, Hungary - Mochvara

19 - Graz, Austria - Dom im Berg

20 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Club

21 - Vienna, Austrai - Simm City

22 - Budapest, Hungary - A 38

23 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Winter MOR - Euronics Sports Hall

24 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat

25 - Warszaw, Poland - Progresja

26 - Gdansk, Poland - B90

27 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

28 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tapper

29 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia (SOLD OUT)

30 - Tampere, Finland - Klubi (SOLD OUT)

December

1 - Turku, Finland - Apollo

3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrkan

4 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret

5 - Kolding, Denmark - Godset

6 - Roskilde, Denmark - Gimle

7 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

8 - Hanover, Germany - Musikzentrum

9 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

10 - Esch Alzette, Luxembourg - Kluturfabrik

11 - Geneve, Switzerland - PTR

12 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

13 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

14 - Würzburg, Germany - Posthalle

15- Munich, Germany - Backstage





(Photo - Irene Serrano)