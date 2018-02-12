MOONSPELL Frontman FERNANDO RIBEIRO Posting In-Depth European Tour Diary For Run With CRADLE OF FILTH

Portuguese bashers Moonspell are currently out on the road in Europe supporting Cradle Of Filth on the strength of their new album, 1755. Frontman Fernando Ribeiro has been posting an in-depth tour diary from Day1; fans are invited to follow the band's adventures here. One entry is available below:

Day 14 - Tilburg (Netherlands)

Is this your country?

I will start by the end: the show.

Is by all means marvellous and the Tilburg crowd makes justice to all the years we played right here at this amazing club. The show is sold out and when we go on stage we feel that special Dutch vibe, we always felt, since we first came here in the nineties. Tonight Lindsay from Cradle gives us the absolute privilege of tagging along with us on stage for 'Scorpion Flower' under Anneke’s sms blessings. According to Lindsay, there’s a list she made when she decided to invest herself fully in music and to our surprise singing Scorpion Flower was on that list and she beautifully performs the hell and heaven out of it . With her customary confident stage presence, she adds so much to the moment that I feel we should be thanking her. Thank goth for opium dreams!

When we did 'Scorpion Flower', when I wrote those lyrics, I thought to approach the best I can the fine line between fragility and strength, present on all human beings but that gain a different value on the fair sex, especially when women became mothers, globetrotters, business moguls, hardworking musicians. In fact if men tend to behave like the scorpion in the back of the frog, our genre is also stupid enough not to recognise that many times we, men, are the fragile flower, complaining, disdaining and creating the conditions to a world that still is unfair and unbalanced in the just division of responsibility and revenue between sexes.

In the morning, our Dutch breakfast was a complete flop. We were barred from every place in town as we didn’t have a resident Dutch card. In other cities we visited, it was no problem to sit down and have a joint, but in Tilburg that didn’t happen. I won’t go further into saying that, weed apart, the whole thing is just frustrating and fascist. In Portugal there is NO place at all where a foreign can not enter. It makes you wonder yes, but this is 'our' Europa, to each its own, as long as our bit of land is safe. When the bouncer asked me, in a fucking rude way, is this your country? The only answer I can think was: fortunately not.

We went in search of greener pastures.

On February 1st, Cradle Of Filth and Moonspell brought their ongoing European tour to Tilburg, Netherlands. During Moonspell's support set, Cradle Of Filth backing vocalist Lindsay Schoolcraft joined the band on stage for "Scorpion Flower". Fan-filmed video is available below.

Lindsay posted the following message after the show:

"Last night I got the chance of a lifetime to be up on stage with Moonspell and sing their signature duet, 'Scorpion Flower'. After the performance I could barely hold back tears. Not because the performance was bad! I’m happy to say I kept my pitch the whole time. The reason was because many years ago I created a vision board and listed one of my crazy, out-there dreams as 'sing 'Scorpion Flower' with Moonspell.' Since then I have accomplished many of my goals I set out to complete, but on occasion I felt defeated and like I wanted to give up. Some dreams were a hard reality and not always enjoyable, and more often than you’d think I’d felt seriously cornered or at a dead end, but what I’m trying to say here is DO NOT GIVE UP. No matter how big or ridiculous your dream may be!

The gentlemen in Moonspell have such humility and it was an honour to be up there on stage with them. That performance was proof that you can be anyone and come from anywhere and do big things! I’m just some chick from Oshawa, Canada and I NEVER GAVE UP and neither should you! Thank you endlessly to Fernando, Pedro, Ricardo, Aires, Mike and their fantastic crew for giving me this opportunity that I’ve held dear in my heart for so long."

