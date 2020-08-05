MOONSPELL Frontman FERNANDO RIBEIRO Talks New Album - "It's About Solitude, Which Is A Coincidence Because I Thought About Writing About This Way Before COVID Left Us Hanging"

Moonspell frontman Fernando Ribeiro spoke with A&P Reacts, and durin the interview he offered some insight as to what is in store on the band's next album.

Fernando: "We had written a lot of stuff back in 2019, which was cool stuff, but I thought it could be much better, so I talked with Pedro (Paixão / keyboards) and Ricardo (Amorim / guitars), and I said, 'Well, let's change a little bit. Let's take what's really, really excellent and get rid of all the other parts,' and then we started a bit anew. So we still have a lot to do about this album, to define the concept. I think it won't be an album like 1755 (released in 2017), which was a concept album sung in Portuguese; this one will be sung in English. Also, it follows up much more, lyrically, stuff like Night Eternal (2008), Alpha Noir (2012), Extinct (2015). So, the new album will be about solitude, which is a coincidence, because I thought about writing about this way before the COVID left us hanging in our own places. Not alone, but not in society. So, the album will be a little actual about it."

Moonspell recently announced the departure of drummer Miguel "Mike" Gaspar. The reason for his departure will remain between the parties involved and they ask that their privacy be respected.

The band have begun a new cycle and are already working with drummer Hugo Ribeiro (unrelated to their vocalist Fernando Ribeiro), with a new album to be recorded with producer Jaime Gomez Arellano (Paradise Lost, Ulver, Ghost) between September and October of this year. The album will be released by Napalm Records, with Alma Mater Records distribution in Portugal, in the first half of 2021.

(Photo - Rui Vasco)