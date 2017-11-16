MOONSPELL Gearing Up For European Tour With CRADLE OF FILTH

Portugal's conquering sons Moonspell have issued the following update:

"Touring has started, touring has halted. We had a terrific time playing in Portugal and Spain. Thanks to our crew, to Norunda, to N-Events for their commitment to book this tour, to Alma Mater Books & Records and Rastilho for the undying support, Napalm Records for being always there for us and of course to our tremendous brothers Bizarra Locomotiva for their generosity with us by guesting on this tour.

Last but never the least a salute to all the wolves and witches who gathered to see us, hope it was to your satisfaction.

We resume touring at theatres in Portugal Cine-Teatro Louletano in Loulé, 7/12, Algarve. January the 18th we kick off our trek with British Vamps, our fiends Cradle of Filth in Prague, Czech Republic, tickets are up for sale already for the whole tour."

1755 marks the year of the horror when a giant earthquake destroyed the city of Lisbon. Almost 100,000 souls lost their lives, and this tragic event still belongs to one of the disastrous catastrophes in European history and nature. 2017 and in remembrance of the victims and the band's hometown, will mark the year of Moonspell’s new album, 1755, the 13th studio record by the Portuguese dark metal pioneers, which will see the light of day on November 3rd via Napalm Records.

Moonspell have released an official video for "In Tremor Dei". Check it out below.

From the first second, the conceptual dramaturgy of Moonspell’s new album feels like a detonation of the mind. Playful and mean-spirited. 1755 is their magnum opus, a musical masterpiece and the dark adventure into medieval times. Produced by Tue Madsen (Meshuggah, The Haunted, Dark Tranquility, Dir En Grey, Die Apokalyptischen Reiter), naturally this album is sang completely in Portuguese and will outclass all standards you have ever heard from Moonspell before.

Says the band: “So, the day is almost here. Nobody expected we would release an album so soon but 1755 gripped us to the point where we changed everything and dedicated ourselves into telling this amazing story on our new album. Our job is done, now we will take it upon the road as headliners in Portugal and Spain in October and November and a special guest to our fiends Cradle Of Filth next year. Festivals are also being booked. Now it’s turn to listen with an open mind to our new opus and decide if you want to take the travel into a dark day that brought our country, Portugal a brighter future.”

1755 tracklisting:

“Em Nome Do Medo”

“1755”

“In Tremor Dei” (featuring Portuguese guest vocalist Paulo Bragança)

“Desastre”

“Abanão”

“Evento”

“1 De Novembro”

“Ruínas”

“Todos Os Santos”

“Lanterna Dos Afogados”

Album stream:

“Evento” lyric video:

“Todos Os Santos” lyric video:

Cradle Of Filth have announced a run of European tour dates, with Moonspell confirmed as special guests for the duration of the tour. The schedule is as follows:

January

18 - Roxy - Prague, Czech Republic

19 - Garage - Ostrava, Czech Republic

20 - MMC - Bratislava, Slovakia

21 - A38 - Budapest, Hungary

23 - Kwadrat - Kraków, Poland

24 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland

25 - B90 - Gdansk, Poland

27 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany

28 - C-Club - Berlin, Germany

29 - Grunspan - Hamburg, Germany

30 - Schlachthof - Bremen, Germany

February

1 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

2 - Patronaat - Haarlem, Netherlands

3 - Hyde Park - Osnabruck, Germany

4 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany

6 - Zeche - Bochum, Germany

7 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

8 - Hirsch - Nuremberg, Germany

9 - Garage - Saarbrucken, Germany

10 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

12 - Live Club - Trezzo Sull'adda, Italy

13 - Zona Roveri - Bologna, Italy

14 - Le Fil - Saint Etienne, France

15 - Salamandra 1 - L'hospitalet De Llobregat, Spain

16 - Mon Live - Madrid, Spain

18 - CC John Lennon - Limoges, France

19 - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge - Paris, France

20 - Le Metaphone - Lille, France

21 - La Rondia - Besancon, France

23 - LKA Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany

24 - MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany

25 - Conrad Sohms - Dornbirn, Austria

26 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

27 - Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany

March

1 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium

2 - Roxy - Flensburg, Germany

3 - Posten - Odense C, Denmark

4 - Vulkan Arena - Norway, MI

5 - Fryshuset Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden

7 - Nosturi - Helsinki, Finland

8 - Zal Oyhidaniya - St Petersburg, Russia

9 - Red - Moscow, Russia

(Photo - Paulo Mendes)