MOONSPELL Perform "Scorpion Flower" With CRADLE OF FILTH's LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT In Antwerp; Quality Video Posted

On March 1st, Cradle Of Filth brought their Cryptoriana European Tour to Trix in Antwerp, Belgium with Moonspell as support. During their set, Moonspell invited Cradle Of Filth backing vocalist / keyboardist Lindsay Schoolcraft on stage to perform "Scorpion Flower", which they have been doing on select dates during the tour. Quality video of the performance is available below.

Lindsay first performed "Scorpion Flower" on the tour on February 1st in Tilburg, Netherlands. She posted the following message after the show:

"Last night I got the chance of a lifetime to be up on stage with Moonspell and sing their signature duet, 'Scorpion Flower'. After the performance I could barely hold back tears. Not because the performance was bad! I’m happy to say I kept my pitch the whole time. The reason was because many years ago I created a vision board and listed one of my crazy, out-there dreams as 'sing 'Scorpion Flower' with Moonspell.' Since then I have accomplished many of my goals I set out to complete, but on occasion I felt defeated and like I wanted to give up. Some dreams were a hard reality and not always enjoyable, and more often than you’d think I’d felt seriously cornered or at a dead end, but what I’m trying to say here is DO NOT GIVE UP. No matter how big or ridiculous your dream may be!

The gentlemen in Moonspell have such humility and it was an honour to be up there on stage with them. That performance was proof that you can be anyone and come from anywhere and do big things! I’m just some chick from Oshawa, Canada and I NEVER GAVE UP and neither should you! Thank you endlessly to Fernando, Pedro, Ricardo, Aires, Mike and their fantastic crew for giving me this opportunity that I’ve held dear in my heart for so long."

