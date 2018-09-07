MOONSPELL Premier Official Live Video For "Extinct"

It was a special day for every Moonspell fan, when the band invited their “aficionados” to Campo Pequeno arena in their hometown Lisboa on February 4th, 2017. Only 4,000 of them could take part in the unique and solemn spell, when the gothic metal legends entered the stage. Once again Fernando Ribeiro and his bandmates proved that they are one of the best live acts around.

Playing three sets in one day and being as energetic as Moonspell was on that day is just impressive. The intimate bond between fans and band never broke in all these hours of ultimate alchemist magic. You can see and feel that in every second of Lisboa Under The Spell.

The setlist itself is breathtaking: Starting with their first full length album ever, Wolfheart, from 1995, followed up by the second album, Irreligious, from 1995, they took a long step by jumping to the year 2015 in their last set, presenting Extinct to the frenetic masses in front of the stage.

Today the band releases a third new live clip from Lisboa Under The Spell. It’s the title track of the 2015 album Extinct.

Fernando Ribeiro on the video: “Now that the DVD is out, I guess a lot of our fans already made up their minds about it and I guess rather were as surprised about its final epic form as we were surprised by the, no-bullshit, honest and very solid reactions to our new live release, praise, great reviews, chart entries at all. As far as I am concerned live releases don’t make the cut sometimes. That’s why the Lisboa Under The Spell you might or might not have already in your hands was so carefully thought out and packaged, reminding us of the very few live releases that make us sit in the couch and watch or listen the hell out of. Records like Life After Death (Maiden), Earth Inferno (Fields Of The Nephilim) and a few others. Those, with all due respect, were the ones who inspired us to do better. The addition of the album Extinct makes perfect sense to us, as this is the musical thread we are going to follow with the next opus and also because that was the last date of our very dear Road To Extinction tour that started off in 2015 and ended in our hometown, Lisbon on February 2017 e.v. We hope you enjoy this new clip from the title song 'Extinct', featuring the lovely and dangerous Portuguese actress Carolina Torres, brandishing the sword and watching her pack rocking out."

Before the lights go out. It was definitely about time, since Moonspell aficionados have been thirsting for a new live release ever since Lusitanian Metal (2008)! Thus, Lisboa Under The Spell is not simply a visual testimony to the success of Portugal`s biggest metal band - it is a celebration of the unbound creativity and pure magic that is Moonspell.

Watch the new video below.

Lisboa Under The Spell is available in the following formats:

- BD/DVD/3-CD DVDPac (6 pages Digipack, 28 pages booklet, 29 tracks + Rockumentary, 3 full length filmed shows, behind the scenes & making of videos, Gallery)

- 3LP Gatefold (29 tracks) Black/Gold/Blue Vinyl

- LTD Deluxe Fanbox incl.

* BD/DVD/3-CD DVD Pac

* Coverflag

* Lanyard & Pass

* Pendant

* Patch

Tracklisting:

I - Rockumentary - band documentary by Victor Castro

II - Wolfheart Show - full album played live

"Wolfshade (A Werewolf Masquerade)"

"Love Crimes"

"Of Dream And Drama"

"Lua D’inverno"

"Trebaruna"

"Ataegina"

"Vampiria"

"An Erotic Alchemy"

"Alma Mater"

III - Irreligious Show - full album played live

"Perverse Almost Religious"

"Opium"

"Awake!"

"For A Taste Of Eternity"

"Ruin & Misery"

"A Poisoned Gift"

"Raven Claws" (Feat. Mariangela Demurtas)

"Mephisto"

"Herr Spiegelmann"

"Fullmoon Madness"

IV - Extinct Show - full album played live

"All Gone From The Wild" (Intro)

"Breathe (Until We Are No More)"

"Extinct" (Feat. Carolina Torres)

"Medusalem"

"Domina"

"The Last Of Us"

"Malignia"

"Funeral Bloom"

"A Dying Breed"

"The Future Is Dark"

V - Making Of - show day

VI - Gallery - live and backstage pics

Tour dates:

September (with Amorphis, Dark Tranquillity, Omnium Gatherum)

7 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

8 - Montreal, QC - Cafe Campus

9 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial de Quebec

10 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

11 - Ft Wayne, IN - Pierre's

12 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

13 - Joliet, Il - The Forge

14 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

15 - Winnipeg, MN - Park Theatre

17 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

18 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

19 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

20 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

22 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

23 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove

24 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey a Go Go

25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

26 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

27 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid joe's

29 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway

October (with Amorphis, Dark Tranquillity, Omnium Gatherum)

1 - Dallas, TX - Trees

2 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

3 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

5 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

6 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kelsey Theater

7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

9 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub and Billiards

10 - Durham, NC - Motorco

11 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

12 - Philadelphia, PA - The Trocadero

14 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

Lineup:

Fernando Ribeiro - Vocals

Ricardo Amorim - Guitar

Pedro Paixão - Guitar, Keyboard

Aires Pereira - Drums

Mike Gaspar - Bass

(Photo - Paulo Mendes)