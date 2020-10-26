MOONSPELL To Release New Album In February 2021; First Single Slated For November 2020

Portugal's Moonspell have checked in with the following update:

"The Dream Team? From left to right:

- Ricardo Amorim: wrote half of the music, played all the guitars, did all second voices.

- Jaime Gomez Arellano: pre-produced, produced, mixed and mastered the album.

- Fernando Ribeiro: wrote all the lyrics and sang them. Came up with the concept.

- Pedro Paixão: wrote half of the music, arranged and directed the album.

Missing on this pic: Aires Pereira (bass), Hugo Ribeiro (drums).

H will have around 10 songs, including two instrumentals. On top there will be a couple of bonus: one unreleased song and one cover version (any guesses?). The album will be out in February 2021 and first song will be released to the audience on November 2020.

Who got the chance to listen to it so far (friends, family, selected media), affirmed 'It's dark and revolutionary.' We can't wait to share it with you! All info about the album will be released here first, so stay tuned for what's coming your way."

Moonspell recently announced a special Halloween show. A message from the band follows:

"Greetings Wolves and Witches!

"In the darkest of years, Moonspell pick up their vampire capes and head South of Portugal to an ancient town named Beja. There, at the local theatre Pax Julia Teatro Municipal, originally built in 1928, they will deliver to the world their own brand of Halloween. An exclusive show for 300 souls but that can be seen worldwide by the their Wolfpack, scattered and lying in wait for this to happen since the quarantine left all boats on shore, including our Gothic navigators.

"On October the 31st, Saturday, a fullmoon, with the show starting at 21.30 (PT/UK), 22.30 (Europe), 1.30 PM (PDT), 4.30 PM (NY/EDT), 3.30 PM (MX /CDT), 6.30 AM (NOV 1st/GMT+9), 7.30 Am (NOV1ST/GMT+10), Moonspell will put an amazing show, a dedicated production and the chance for you to watch live and comment.

"The streaming link will be available at the platform BOL site afterwards for everyone who buys a ticket and can’t watch it LIVE or wants to watch it again."

Ticket links below:

- Virtual Ticket

- Physical Ticket