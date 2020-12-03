MORA PROKAZA Share Official Music Video For "Madonna"

Mora Prokaza have released a video for the song "Madonna", which is taken from the band's 2020 release, By Chance. The new video, which was created by Mora Prokaza, can be seen below.

The up and coming experimental duo combine the ferocious sounds of black metal with the street vibes of trap, tinges of industrial, and out-of-the-box instrumentation, creating a sound that is wholly unique and groundbreaking that you must hear it for yourself to truly grasp the artistic genius behind the Belarusian outfit.

By Chance is out now and can be streamed, downloaded, and purchased here.

Tracklisting:

"WIMG"

"Im Not Yours"

"Check It"

"Im A Human"

"I See It This Way"

"Madonna"

"Be There"

"Sorry Man"

"Blacker Than Black"

"Madonna" video: